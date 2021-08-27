NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A brazen bandit took advantage of some unlocked doors to steal property from police vehicles parked right outside a precinct in Brooklyn.
It happened Aug. 8 at 5:20 a.m. in front of the 60th precinct at 2951 West 8th Street in Coney Island.
Police say the suspect stole $300 worth of police property from two unlocked vehicles.
He then took off on West 8th Street and is still at large.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.