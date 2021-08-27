HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday federal approval of Connecticut’s plan for coronavirus emergency relief funding in schools.
The approved $110 million plan includes:
- A statewide K-8 model curricula
- Extended access to online and digital platforms
- Additional support for students with disabilities
- College and career advising resources
- Grants to facilitate high-dosage tutoring
“I applaud the many teachers and educational staff who have been working throughout this pandemic to engage our students and keep them actively involved throughout this difficult time,” Lamont said. “Our administration will continue working with school districts to ensure that we can maintain these efforts and every student has access to the educational opportunities they deserve. I appreciate President Biden for approving this funding, and Connecticut’s Congressional delegation for their advocacy to ensure that our schools have access to these critical resources.”
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been striving to make the investments necessary to help our school communities meet their areas of greatest need, especially for those students disproportionately affected by the pandemic,” Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker said. “This historic level of funding allows us, as one educational community, to be bold and innovative as we forge our path to a transformative and equitable recovery.”