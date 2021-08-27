(CBS Local Sports)– The International Swimming League (ISL) returns to CBS and CBS Sports Network for season three this weekend, and it will feature some of the sport’s biggest names who shined at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last month. Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Murphy, Lilly King, and Natalie Hinds are just a few of the names that will be in the pool.

The Cali Condors, LA Current, Tokyo Frog Kings and NY Breakers will all be competing for a league title. The ISL action begins on Saturday, August 28 from 12pm-2pm EST/PST on CBS Sports Network and continues on Sunday, August 29 from 12pm-2pm EST/PST. CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith recently caught up with King to discuss her return to the ISL and what it was like to win two silver medals and a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“It’s definitely a really quick upstart after the Olympics. Typically, we take one to three months off after the Olympics,” said King. “Now we are getting into ISL season again and right back into training, so it has been a little different. But I’m pretty excited.”

King only ended up taking four days off between the Olympics and training for the ISL. The 24-year-old swims for the Cali Condors, and she was a big reason why they won the league title last season. The action this weekend will be taking place in Naples, Italy, and King can’t wait to start competing again.

“I’m super excited, and the ISL is one of my favorite things to do,” said King. “It’s one of my favorite series of meets to go to. I’m super excited to be back with my Condors and get ready to go. As far as preparation, I’m probably taking it a little easier than normal just because a lot of us are just coming off the Olympics. It should be interesting, and I don’t know if the racing will be as fast as it has been in years past just because of the circumstances going on right now. But we’ll definitely still have some good and entertaining races. Competing right after the Olympics will keep the exposure up and grow our fanbase a little bit more. We’re trying to bring swimming to a broader audience.”

The two-time gold medalist had the opportunity to represent Team USA at the Olympics for the second time this past July. King won multiple gold medals in the pool at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil. While she is only 24 years old, King had the opportunity to be a mentor to her younger Team USA teammates during the games in Tokyo and really enjoyed the experience.

“The Olympics is crazy, regardless of COVID or not,” said King. “It was just a really great experience to compete with Team USA again in such a different role than I had in 2016. I was able to compete as a veteran and lead the team a bit little more than in the past, and that was a pretty special moment for me and a learning moment.”