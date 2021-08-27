NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was a deadly shooting in Inwood Friday.
Police say 27-year-old man was shot and killed following an argument.
A second victim, also 27, was shot in the hand and was hospitalized in stable condition.
It happened just before 2 a.m. near 10th Avenue and West 211th Street.
So far, there have been no arrests.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.