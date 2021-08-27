NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down a man they say exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl on an MTA bus in Brooklyn.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. on August 18 on board a B15 bus on Buffalo Avenue near St. Mark’s Avenue in Crown Heights.
Police said the suspect exposed himself and touched himself inappropriately in front of the teen.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.