NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was an apparent case of “parking rage” in the Bronx.
Police say a 28-year-old woman was trying to park her vehicle just after 5 p.m. Tuesday on Decatur Avenue near 197th Street when another man also tried to park his car.
Police say the man threatened the woman with a gun, but then drove off.
They say he was driving a white BMW sedan with tinted windows and New York state plates.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.