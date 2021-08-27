NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than 200,000 hoverboards are being recalled.
The recall is for the Hovertrax 2.0 hoverboards made by Razor USA.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the board's removable lithium ion battery packs can overheat and catch fire.
There have been at least 20 reported incidents of the battery packs overheating, including some reports of smoke or fire, but no injuries have been reported.
The boards were sold nationwide at several stores and online between September 2016 and August 2017.
Anyone who owns the affected product should contact Razor to find out how to return it. Click here for more information.