ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A World War II hero’s long lost Purple Heart is back in his hometown of Rockville Centre, Long Island.
The Purple Heart belonging to Charles W. Crabbe was found nearly a decade ago, tucked in a sofa in Florida.READ MORE: US Tennis Association Reverses Course, Will Now Require Proof Of Vaccination For US Open Fans
Friday, it was turned over to the chairman of the National Purple Heart Honor Mission.
Crabbe’s obituary was in the medal’s box.READ MORE: Long Island's Anastasia Pagonis Wins Gold At Tokyo Paralympics
He was shot down in a bombing mission over Germany in 1944. He grew up an only child in Rockville Centre.
There are no living relatives.
“I’m in absolute awe and humbled and unbelievably happy that I was able to bring it to where it should be,” Florida resident Brenda Carlson said.MORE NEWS: Port Authority Police K-9 Officers Named In Honor Of 9/11 Heroes
The medal will be part of a traveling Wall of Honor.