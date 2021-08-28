By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Happy weekend! While it’ll be a cloudy day with some rain around, it’s by no means a washout!

Scattered downpours are possible, bubbling up and dissipating through the day… just as we saw yesterday. Brief, heavy rain is the main threat, but again it’s isolated.

It’s one of those days where the next town over might get nothing!

It looks like the activity should sink southward heading into afternoon, with the best risk by evening focused south and west of the city. With winds from the east, it’s much cooler with temps only hanging in the 70s.

A leftover risk early tonight will lead to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will be in the 60s.

For Sunday, there will still be a good amount of clouds but expect more breaks of sunshine, too. We’ll leave in about a 20% risk of a shower or thunderstorm, but overall it’s a drier trend compared to your Saturday. Highs will top out around 80 to finish out the weekend.

While it’s relatively quiet here, the much bigger story tomorrow will be Ida making landfall along the central Gulf coast as a major hurricane. Flooding, storm surge and 100+ mph winds are unfortunately expected to hammer parts of that region.

Any remnant rains from that may come to our area by midweek.

Have a great weekend!