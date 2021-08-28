CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One woman was killed and another injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Bronx on Saturday.

It happened around 9 p.m. on East Fordham Road and Morris Avenue in the Fordham Manor section.

“They speed a lot, but never like that. That person had to be intoxicated or something,” one witness told CBS2’s Cory James.

Police say the vehicle was a dark-colored sedan.

The identity of the woman who died has not been released, but police say she was 44 years old.

The condition of the other victim, a 53-year-old woman, is unknown.

