By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a sizzling and stormy Friday, things were relatively calmer across the region today. Thick cloud cover and east winds kept the temps in the mid and upper 70s, and while some rain showers moved through, it was nothin' like the damaging weather last night.
Expect clouds to prevail throughout the evening and overnight with a slight chance for lingering wet weather… not a washout, but you'll wanna grab the umbrella if you're out and about. It'll be a mild night as well with temps near 70 in NYC and in the 60s elsewhere.
Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer with a little bit more sunshine breaking through the clouds… but there is a risk for afternoon showers and thunderstorms, especially if we get a stretch of sunshine. Expect a steamy start to the work week on Monday with temps in the upper 80s, high humidity, and a good chance for thunderstorms.