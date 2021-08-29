NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has activated New York City’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Force to assist in response to Hurricane Ida.
Officials said 83 specially-trained personnel from the NYPD, FDNY and the city’s Office of Emergency Management, along with six NYPD Emergency Services Unit members are on their way to Louisiana.
The team specializes in search and rescue, disaster recovery, and emergency triage and medicine.
“We are a very experienced, knowledgeable team. We’re well trained. A lot of our work will probably be swift-water operations, considering the surge. That’s what they’re looking at. Obviously, there will be downed trees. We do chainsaw operations. Basically, we can do anything. We’re self sufficient,” FDNY Battalion Chief Joe Downey said.
There are 28 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue teams strategically located across the country. They are on the ready to be deployed within six hours of activation.