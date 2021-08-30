NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has called for a special session of the New York State Legislature with the state’s eviction moratorium set to expire Tuesday.
Meantime, Hochul is reminding New Yorkers that rent relief funds remain available for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Rent relief funds are available to New Yorkers who need it. But the funding can't get out the door unless New Yorkers complete & submit their applications.
Rent relief funds are available to New Yorkers who need it. But the funding can't get out the door unless New Yorkers complete & submit their applications.

If you are in need of rental assistance, fill out the application now:
In a tweet, the governor noted money is not distributed until applications are approved.
Last week, in a 6-3 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the CDC’s ban on evictions during the pandemic.