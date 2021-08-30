CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Gov. Kathy Hochul has called for a special session of the New York State Legislature with the state’s eviction moratorium set to expire Tuesday.

Meantime, Hochul is reminding New Yorkers that rent relief funds remain available for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, the governor noted money is not distributed until applications are approved.

Last week, in a 6-3 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the CDC’s ban on evictions during the pandemic.

