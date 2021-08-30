NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A person is in custody after a man was stabbed on a Brooklyn subway during the Monday morning commute.
It happened just after 8 a.m. on a Manhattan-bound R train in Bay Ridge.
Witnesses told CBS2 it started as a fight between two men.
"They started going after each other, punching each other. A gentleman pulled out a knife and stabbed another gentleman around the head and neck area," said Nester Retrepo.
“He got blood all over his chest and is like, ‘I’m dying, I need help, I need a towel, I need a T-shirt,'” said Mark Mazella.
Both witnesses said they called police as the men got off the train at 77th Street.
Police said the men were taken to the hospital in stable conditions.
There was no immediate word on what started the fight.