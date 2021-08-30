(CBSNewYork)- The 2021 season has not exactly gone the way that the Mets, or their fans, had hoped it would. At 63-67, the team is in third place in the N.L. East division, 7.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves. The team has lost seven of its last 10 games and are 8-19 in the month of August.

Those recent performances have brought out the boos from Mets fans which apparently rankled second baseman trade deadline acquisition Javier Baez and other members of the team. After hitting a 444-foot homer in Sunday’s 9-4 win over the Washington Nationals, Baez could be seen giving a “thumbs down” gesture which he explained afterwards was a message to the fans.

“It feels bad when I strike out and I get booed. It doesn’t really get to me, but I want to let them know that when we have success, we’re going to do the same thing, to let [fans] know how it feels,” Baez told reporters. “…They got to be better. I play for the fans and love the fans. If they’re going to do that, they’re going to put more pressure on the team.”

The comments from Baez weren’t taken well by Mets fans who reacted negatively on Twitter.

This might be the worst thing I have ever seen as a baseball fan – you are a professional baseball player, the fans have every right to let you know how they are feeling. — Andrew (@CoachAndyDepp) August 29, 2021

Hey Javy. Do you realize your fan base is thirsting for you and the team to play better? Do you know how much money a fan spends to watch the team? Turn your thumbs up my friend. Because these fans pay your salary. READ MORE: NYC Emergency Crews, Red Cross Head To Louisiana To Help With Ida Aftermath: 'We Want To Return The Favor' — James A Goldoni (@GoldoniJames) August 29, 2021

Hours later, the team released a statement from team president Sandy Alderson saying that the comments from Baez were “totally unacceptable” and that he would be meeting with the players and coaches to express that message directly.

“In a post-game press conference today, Javy Baez stated that his “thumbs down” gesture during the game was a message to fans who recently have booed him and other players for poor performance. These comments, and any gestures by him or other players with a similar intent, are totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Mets fans are understandably frustrated over the team’s recent performance. The players and the organization are equally frustrated, but fans at Citi Field have every right to express their own disappointment. Booing is every fan’s right. The Mets will not tolerate any player gesture that is unprofessional in its meaning or is directed in a negative way toward our fans. I will be meeting with our players and staff to convey this message directly. Mets fans are loyal, passionate, knowledgeable and more than willing to express themselves. We love them for every one of these qualities.” MORE NEWS: Hochul Wants Answers After 'Unprecedented' Power Surge Disrupts NYC Subway Service

The Mets have 30 games left this season with 15 of those set to be played in front of the fans at Citi Field.