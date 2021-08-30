NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The U.S. Open is underway in Queens, but it appears to be off to a rocky start with fans.
Some on social media complained Monday about long lines outside the tennis center.
The lines reportedly extended from the entrance all the way back to the Mets-Willets Point subway station.
It's apparently due to the requirement that visitors show proof of having gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before entering Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The USTA initially said it would not require fans to show proof of vaccination or wear face masks, but reversed course last week.