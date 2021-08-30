(CBS New York) – Zach Wilson has yet to play a regular season game but he has already become the new face of the NFL; at least on Twitter. The National Football League’s official Twitter account has made Wilson their header image following an impressive preseason for the rookie from BYU.
In two preseason performances, against the Giants and Packers, Wilson went a combined 15-20 with 191 yards, two touchdowns, zero turnovers, zero sacks and a 137.7 passer rating. Wilson and most of the other starters didn’t suit up for Gang Green’s final preseason game against the Eagles, a decision made by head coach Robert Saleh to allow bubble players more opportunity to show why they should make the team.
The 2021 second overall selection’s strong showing was an uplifting sight for Jets fans after losing prized free agent signing Carl Lawson for the season with a ruptured Achilles during joint practices with Green Bay.
Wilson and company will travel to face Sam Darnold and the Panthers in Carolina on September 12th for their opening contest of 2021, airing on CBS at 1:00PM ET. Check your local listings for more information.