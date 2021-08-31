NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A cougar that was kept as a pet in a Bronx home is now on its way to an animal sanctuary in Arkansas.
The Humane Society said the nearly 1-year-old female cougar was removed from the home Thursday. The animal weighs about 80 pounds.READ MORE: Latest Round Of Gun Violence In New York City Leads To War Of Words Between Officials, State Court System
The Society said the owners recognized that a wild cat is not fit to live in any domestic environment and turned the cougar over to authorities.READ MORE: Hurricane Ida: How To Help Recovery Efforts In Gulf Coast
It was first taken to the Bronx Zoo, where veterinarians cared for it over the weekend.MORE NEWS: J'Ouvert Celebration Postponed Again Because Of Coronavirus Pandemic
The NYPD said the case is under investigation.