NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ida has been downgrade to a tropical depression, but not before leaving a path of destruction along the Gulf Coast.
The storm slammed into Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday and has been blamed for at least four deaths.
More than 1 million homes and businesses were left without power, and officials say restoration could take three weeks in the hardest-hit areas.
The following organizations are working to help those on the ground.
- American Red Cross
- GoFundMe
- Greater New Orleans Foundation
- Imagine Water Works
- Mutual Aid Disaster Relief
- Project Hope
- Rebuilding Together
- Salvation Army
- Save the Children
- United Way of Southeast Louisiana
- World Central Kitchen
We are only a small part of a much larger mutual aid movement. Connect with and support some of our South Louisiana extended family of mutual aid here. #HuricaneIda pic.twitter.com/KE8qkWHmh2
— Mutual Aid Disaster Relief (@MutualAidRelief) August 31, 2021
Reminder: See the Better Business Bureau’s “Wise Giving Alliance” to check a charity’s status.