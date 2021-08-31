CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Ida has been downgrade to a tropical depression, but not before leaving a path of destruction along the Gulf Coast.

The storm slammed into Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday and has been blamed for at least four deaths.

More than 1 million homes and businesses were left without power, and officials say restoration could take three weeks in the hardest-hit areas.

The following organizations are working to help those on the ground.

Reminder: See the Better Business Bureau’s “Wise Giving Alliance” to check a charity’s status.

