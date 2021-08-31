NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Queens used night vision goggles and a thermal imaging camera to help find a missing boy with autism.
NYPD Aviation officers responded to a 911 call about a missing person inside Jacob Riis Park just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Park police had been alerted by the 14-year-old boy’s mother that he was missing in the park.
Great job by NYPD Aviation, early this morning using night vision goggles & a thermal imaging camera they successfully located a missing 14 year old autistic child. The uninjured boy was found in the water in Riis Park and quickly reunited with his family. pic.twitter.com/dBSZBDap0y
— NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) August 31, 2021
About 10 minutes later, he was found in the water and reunited with his mom.
No injuries were reported.