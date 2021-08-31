CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Queens used night vision goggles and a thermal imaging camera to help find a missing boy with autism.

NYPD Aviation officers responded to a 911 call about a missing person inside Jacob Riis Park just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Park police had been alerted by the 14-year-old boy’s mother that he was missing in the park.

About 10 minutes later, he was found in the water and reunited with his mom.

No injuries were reported.

