NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Backlash continues over National Grid’s North Brooklyn Pipeline.
A coalition of community leaders and activists have filed a civil rights complaint with the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency.
They say the pipeline will disproportionately impact the health of local residents of color.
"This pipeline needs to be shut down. Turn the gas off immediately," Brownsville Green Justice community organizer Fabian Rogers said.
“National Grid put this project here, because they thought nobody would fight back, and DEC and DPS didn’t check them on it at all,” said Celina Trowell, with Ocean Hill-Brownsville Coalition of Young Professionals.
The seven mile natural gas pipeline runs under Brownsville, Ocean Hill, Bushwick and Williamsburg to Greenpoint.
The first four sections are already operational. The final segment is on hold because of legal disputes.