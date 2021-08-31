ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York State’s eviction moratorium is set to expire Tuesday.
Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out the Biden administration's federal ban on evictions in places where COVID-19 cases are surging.
The New York State Legislature plans to hold a special session Wednesday and is expected to extend the moratorium through mid-January.
Rent relief funds are available to New Yorkers who need it. But the funding can't get out the door unless New Yorkers complete & submit their applications.
If you are in need of rental assistance, fill out the application now: https://t.co/rsM98RMggg
— Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 29, 2021
Landlords say the state can expect legal challenges if the ban is extended.
Click here to see if you qualify for emergency rental assistance.