ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York State’s eviction moratorium is set to expire Tuesday.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out the Biden administration’s federal ban on evictions in places where COVID-19 cases are surging.

The New York State Legislature plans to hold a special session Wednesday and is expected to extend the moratorium through mid-January.

Landlords say the state can expect legal challenges if the ban is extended.

Click here to see if you qualify for emergency rental assistance.

