NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Tuesday was a busy day for the New York Jets.
They cut quarterbacks James Morgan, a fourth-round pick last year, and veteran Josh Johnson, in addition to running back Josh Adams.
They also traded disappointing tight end Chris Herndon along with a 2022 sixth-round draft pick to the Minnesota Vikings for a fourth-rounder in next year’s draft.
Herndon was a fourth-round pick of the Jets in 2018 out of Miami. He had a promising rookie season, but never quite became the consistent playmaker New York was hoping for.
Meanwhile, a day after trading for offensive lineman Billy Price, the New York Giants traded for Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ben Bredeson.
New York said it shipped a 2022 fourth-round draft choice and received Bredeson, a 2022 fifth-round selection and a 2023 seventh-round choice.
The Giants have made five trades this month. They added cornerbacks Keion Crossen and Josh Jackson, offensive linemen Price and Bredeson, They shipped cornerback Isaac Yiadom to Green Bay in the Jackson deal and sent kicker Ryan Santoso to Carolina.
