The remnants of Ida will push in early Wednesday morning, with showers and periods of rain expected throughout the day. Some flooding is expected during this period. Rainfall: .5-2″

Heavy rain will fill in Wednesday night, especially after midnight, and linger into Thursday morning. Flash flooding is more likely during this period along roadways, creeks and streams. Rainfall: 2-3″

Heavy rain will transition to lighter rain late Thursday morning into early Thursday afternoon. Residual flooding is expected during this period. Rainfall: 0-1″

When all is said and done, 2-6″ of rainfall is expected.

