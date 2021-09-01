NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 9-year-old boy was killed in an early morning fire Wednesday in Queens.
Flames broke out shortly after 2 a.m. at a three-story residential complex on 102nd Road near 81st Street in Ozone Park.
Police said the child was in the basement at the time.
Ten other people were hurt as the fire spread from the basement to the third floor. They were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One firefighter was also hospitalized.
The fire marshal’s office has been on the scene trying to determine the cause.