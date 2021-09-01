NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested the gunman they say killed an innocent teenager and wounded another man earlier this year in East Harlem.
Shane Lloyd, 33, was charged Tuesday with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
Police said Lloyd shot 15-year-old Amir James on May 31 at the corner of Lexington Avenue and East 123rd Street.
James later died at the hospital.
A 30-year-old man was also shot but survived.