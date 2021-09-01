STORM WATCHIda Expected To Bring Heavy Downpours Wednesday Evening; Check Latest Forecast
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A beehive created a big buzz Tuesday in Midtown.

The hive attracted the attention of a crowd, along with the NYPD.

Video showed thousands of bees swarming a light pole at 47th Street and Sixth Avenue.

The NYPD said its longtime beekeeper retired Monday, but another detective took control of the situation.

Police said the bees were safely relocated.

