NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A beehive created a big buzz Tuesday in Midtown.
The hive attracted the attention of a crowd, along with the NYPD.READ MORE: FDNY: Ozone Park Fire That Killed 9-Year-Old Boy Caused By E-Scooter Battery Charging Inside Home
Video showed thousands of bees swarming a light pole at 47th Street and Sixth Avenue.READ MORE: 'Be Careful:' New York City Bracing For Potential Flash Flooding From Ida Remnants
The NYPD said its longtime beekeeper retired Monday, but another detective took control of the situation.MORE NEWS: TIMELINE: When Ida Will Impact Tri-State With Heavy Rain, Flooding Concerns
Police said the bees were safely relocated.