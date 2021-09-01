NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York State Legislature will hold a special session Wednesday to consider extending the eviction moratorium.

While the U.S. Supreme Court recently struck down the federal moratorium, Gov. Kathy Hochul is looking to buy New Yorkers more time.

“We are not going to abandon our neighbors in need,” the governor said Tuesday.

Hochul said she wants to extend the moratorium until January 15, 2022, adding protections for tenants and property owners who fell behind on their rent or mortgage because of hardships caused by the pandemic.

The Democrat also pledged to speed up the distribution of the $2.7 billion in federal aid by bringing in what she called a “dream team.”

“The state of New York failed in its responsibility to get the money that was allocated by Congress out to people in need earlier this summer,” Hochul said.

For months, renters have been calling on the state to cancel rent until June 2022.

At a rally Tuesday in Midtown, Martina Romero told CBS2 her hours have been cut in half, her husband has fallen ill and she is behind on rent.

“My mom is working a couple jobs overnight, in the morning,” her daughter, Kimberly Martinez, translated. “She’s afraid we might go into a shelter, because we have nowhere else to go.”

The Williamsburg mother of three is one of the thousands who have applied for the state’s emergency rental assistance program, which covers up to 12 months of back-owed rent and utility bills, but she hasn’t heard back.

“We think that there needs to be a lot more targeted outreach that reaches very vulnerable communities,” said Ellen Davidson, staff attorney with the Legal Aid Society.

The state claims around 30% has been approved or passed out, but critics believe the number is much lower.

Meanwhile, State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said plans to appropriate extra emergency funds for landlords are in the works.

“We are still in the middle of a pandemic, so we don’t want to see evictions. But we also know that homeowners and landlords, particularly small landlords, are struggling,” he said.

Wednesday’s rare special session is scheduled for noon in both the state Senate and Assembly.