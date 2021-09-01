UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The veil of secrecy hanging over the New York Islanders‘ offseason has finally been lifted.

On Wednesday, a little more than a month after free agency started, general manager Lou Lamoriello announced long-rumored agreements on multi-year contracts with four players — unrestricted free agent forwards Kyle Palmieri and Casey Cizikas, and key restricted free agents, forward Anthony Beauvillier and goalie Ilya Sorokin.

#Isles deals announced today: Cizikas — 6x$2.5m

Palmieri — 4x5M

Beauvillier — 3x$4.15m

Sorokin — 3x$4m Those additions put #Isles at roughly $85.2-million for this season with all one-ways on the cap. May need to shed a contract in order to add a LD. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) September 1, 2021

Up until Wednesday, the only deal that had been officially announced was the eight-year contract for then-RFA defenseman Adam Pelech.

#Isles Transactions: Anthony Beauvillier, Casey Cizikas, Kyle Palmieri and Ilya Sorokin have all agreed to multi-year contracts. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) September 1, 2021

Palmieri, who is entering his 12th season, reportedly received a four-year, $20 million contract. The 30-year-old native of Smithtown, New York, had just four points in 17 games after coming over in a trade deadline deal with the New Jersey Devils. However, he caught fire in the playoffs, scoring seven goals, as the Isles advanced to the Eastern Conference finals for the second consecutive season.

“It’s a collection of everything. It comes down to the fans, how passionate they are, how excited they are to watch this team play. Then inside the room and being around these guys every day, it’s a special group and I’m just fortunate enough to have a place here,” said Palmieri, who has 185 goals and 359 points in 612 career regular season games.

Beauvillier is set to begin his sixth NHL season, all with the Islanders. He reportedly received a three-year deal that will pay him $4.15 million on average. The 24-year-old winger had 15 goals and 28 points during the 2020-21 regular season, but then added 13 points in 19 playoff games.

Cizikas, another career Islander, reportedly agreed to a six-year contract that will pay him $2.5 million annually. Bringing back the 30-year-old mainstay was considered a must since he solidifies New York’s bottom-six forward unit as the center on the fourth line, playing alongside Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck.

“Long Island is my home and will always be my home.” – Casey Cizikas pic.twitter.com/AklaBHNgxD — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) September 1, 2021

“Long Island is my home and will always be my home. I’m going to die an Islander,” Cizikas said.

Sorokin, who reportedly agreed to a three-year, $12 million contract, is considered the heir apparent to veteran Semyon Varlamov in goal. The 25-year-old netminder, who was selected in the third round of the 2014 draft, but didn’t come over from Russia until this past season, appeared in 22 regular season games, going 13-6-3 with a 2.17 goals-against average and .918 save percentage. He then went 4-1 in the playoffs with a 2.79 GAA and .922 save percentage.

The Islanders still have some holes to fill, including replacing veteran defenseman Nick Leddy, who was traded to Detroit earlier this summer in a cost-cutting move. New York is also reportedly interested in signing UFA forward Zach Parise and bringing back veteran forward Travis Zajac, who was part of the Palmieri trade with New Jersey.