TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Tornado watches and warnings, along with flash flood warnings, have been issued for parts of the Tri-State Area as remnants of Ida blow in with severe weather.

A tornado warning is in effect in New Jersey until 8:15 p.m. for Mercer, Middlesex, Morris and Somerset counties.

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in the Burlington area.

This storm is headed towards Trenton now. Please take cover if you are in the warning! https://t.co/1BtcJyvvLC — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) September 1, 2021

A tornado watch is in effect in New Jersey until 1 a.m. Thursday for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties.

The tornado watch will be in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday for the following counties: Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Occean, Salem, Somerset and Warren.

CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST AND WEATHER ALERTS

In New York, a tornado watch is in effect until 1 a.m. Thursday for all five boroughs, plus Long Island and Westchester County.

A tornado watch is also in effect until 1 a.m. Thursday for Fairfield, Middlesex, New Haven and New London counties in Connecticut.

TIMELINE: When Ida Will Impact Tri-State With Heavy Rain, Flooding Concerns

A flash flood warning is in effect in New Jersey for Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren counties. Some counties are under the warning until 12:15 a.m. Thursday.

In New York, there is a flash flood warning for all five boroughs, Long Island and Westchester County until 10 p.m. There are also flash flood warnings for Dutchess, Ulster, Sullivan and Orange counties.

In Connecticut, there is a flash flood warning for Fairfield and Litchfield counties.

Stick with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for the latest forecast and weather alerts.