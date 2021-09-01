TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A tornado watch has been issued for parts of New Jersey as remnants of Ida blow in with severe weather.
The watch will be in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/jiMWctflyI
— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) September 1, 2021
It applies to Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Salem, Somerset and Warren counties.
