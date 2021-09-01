Tracking IdaTornado Watch Issued In New Jersey, Flash Flood Watches In NYC And Beyond; Check Latest Forecast
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Ida, New Jersey, Rain, Storm, Storm Watch, Tornado Watch, Weather

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A tornado watch has been issued for parts of New Jersey as remnants of Ida blow in with severe weather.

CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST AND WEATHER ALERTS

The watch will be in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

It applies to Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Salem, Somerset and Warren counties.

TIMELINE: When Ida Will Impact Tri-State With Heavy Rain, Flooding Concerns

Stick with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for the latest forecast and weather alerts. 

CBSNewYork Team