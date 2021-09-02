Ida's Impact
At Least 10 Deaths Reported In NY & NJ; States Of Emergency Remain In Effect
Local News
Latest Headlines
Ida Impact: Mother And Son, 2-Year-Old Boy Among Several People Killed In Queens
A state of emergency is in effect for New York City and State, and people are urged to avoid travel.
Ida's Impact: NYC Subways Coming Back Online After Flood Waters Fill Subways And Buses
As of 12:30 a.m. Thursday, CBS2 learned there were six evacuations on subways stuck between stations.
Tropical Storm Henri Brings Heavy Rain, Flash Flooding To Tri-State
Henri was downgraded to a tropical storm overnight, but heavy rain hanging over the area is causing flooding concerns.
NFC West Preview: 'The Strongest Division In Football', KPIX's Vern Glenn Has 49ers Coming Out On Top
The 49ers were injury plagued throughout the 2020 season but this year Glenn expects them to bounce back in a big way.
Gerrit Cole Throws 15 Strikeouts Against Angels As Yankees Rebound From 4-Game Skid
Cole threw seven excellent innings of four-hit ball to earn his AL-leading 14th victory, and New York snapped its four-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night.
College Football Kicks Off On CBS Sports Network With Five Week 1 Matchups
College football is back and CBS Sports Network has five games set for opening weekend.
2021 World's Strongest Man Finale Airing On CBS Saturday, September 4
Who will take the title of World's Strongest Man? CBS has coverage of the competition finale this Saturday.
'Survivor' 41 Announces Full Cast: Features Former NFL Athlete, Neurosurgeon, College Students
'Survivor' 41 has released the full list of castaways.
'We're Trying To Bring Swimming To A Broader Audience': Lilly King On International Swimming League & 2020 Olympics
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Lilly King talks with us about the International Swimming League on CBS & CBS Sports Network and her experience at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Noah Eagle, Donte Whitner Joins CBS Sports' Growing Roster Of College Football Announcer And Analyst Talent
CBS Sports has extended its talent roster for SEC and Mountain West college football coverage across CBS and CBS Sports Network.
'We Kicked It Up A Notch & Lit It On Fire': Heléne Yorke On Season 2 Of 'The Other Two' & Working With Molly Shannon
The Brooklyn resident discusses the return of her comedy series "The Other Two" and what it was like to work with Saturday Night Live and NYU alumna Molly Shannon.
