NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency overnight, as the remnants of Ida battered the region with historic rain and flooding.

She urged New Yorkers to stay inside and avoid any unnecessary travel.

I am declaring a state of emergency to help New Yorkers affected by tonight's storm. Please stay off the roads and avoid all unnecessary travel. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 2, 2021

Mayor Bill de Blasio also issued a state of emergency for New York City, where a travel ban will be in effect for non-emergency vehicles until 5 a.m. Thursday.

“We’re enduring an historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads,” the mayor tweeted.

WATCH: Mayor Bill De Blasio Declares State Of Emergency In New York City

I’m declaring a state of emergency in New York City tonight. We’re enduring an historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 2, 2021

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said people should avoid the subways.

The tracks were completely covered with flood water late Wednesday night at the Woodhaven Boulevard station in Queens, and Twitter video showed water gushing into the 28th Street station in Manhattan.

Another video showed water flooding a city bus. Passengers stood on the seats while the driver appeared to navigate the bus through a flooded road.

WATCH: MTA Acting Chairman Janno Lieber Shares Latest On Subway Flooding

Train service may be extremely limited tonight because of heavy rainfall and flooding across the region. We strongly recommend you avoid traveling at this time, if you can. Check https://t.co/8rwbuwle0p before you travel. pic.twitter.com/K1m2yglEXk — MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) September 2, 2021

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams told CBS2 there was even flooding on the Brooklyn Bridge.

“This is the first time in my entire life … to see the [Brooklyn Bridge] flooded and cars are stranded,” he said.

WATCH: Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams Describes Flooding Throughout Borough

At least seven cars were stuck in flood waters at West 125th Street and Amsterdam in Harlem. Cars were also seen driving through heavy flood waters on the BQE and FDR.

The NYPD warned New Yorkers to expect delays in all major crossings and road closures.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency Wednesday night, saying it only was the second time they had ever issued such a warning and the first time they had issued it in the city.

Stick with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on the storm and its aftermath.