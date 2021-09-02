PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Ida wreaked havoc Wednesday in New Jersey, where the storm is blamed for at least one death.

A 70-year-old man was killed in the flood water in Passaic, the mayor told CBS2’s Jessica Layton. His family had to be rescued from a vehicle.

Divers are searching for other possible victims in the area. Emergency responders were also sent to rescue several people from their homes.

Scenes from Passaic, NJ right now. Mayor tells me at least one death of a 70 year old man who got swept away in flood water. Rescues / searches going on for other possible victims in water . ⁦@CBSNewYork⁩ pic.twitter.com/sEs9HMqIYY — Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) September 2, 2021

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

“We will use every resource at our disposal to ensure the safety of New Jerseyans,” he said.

Several major roadways are closed due to flooding, and drivers are urged to stay home.

Hadley and Third Street in Passaic, NJ. Abandoned car with hazards left on. Water rushing down street like a river. ⁦@CBSNewYork⁩ pic.twitter.com/7CcTJTfmgp — Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) September 2, 2021

Farther south in New Jersey, it appears a tornado touched down in Mullica Hill in Gloucester County, ripping some homes to shreds.

Several roads in the area are impassable with trees and wires strewn about.

