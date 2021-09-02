NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Wednesday’s heavy rains caused flooding on the Long Island Expressway, shutting down exits and leaving cars stalled everywhere.
As CBS2's John Dias reported, the roads looked more like rivers Thursday morning.
Once the waters receded, the totaled cars were pushed to the side, waiting to be towed.
CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST AND WEATHER ALERTSREAD MORE: Ida Impact: Mother And Son, 2-Year-Old Boy Among Several People Killed In Queens
“It is absolutely craziness,” one woman said in Fresh Meadows. “Cars are floating all around, and it’s crazy, crazy. This is nothing. When I first got here, this car right there, you couldn’t see nothing. You could just see the top bars on its roof, that’s it.”
It wasn’t just on the LIE. Major highways across the Tri-State Area flooded.
First responders continue to plead with people not to pass through deep puddles. They say turn around and find another way.
