RAHWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Surveillance video captured the dramatic moment when a house exploded in Rahway early Thursday.
No one was inside, but a driver was hurt by flying debris.
The explosion leveled the house on River Road and at least three other homes were damaged.
“I was asleep when it happened. My mom had to wake me up. Apparently people blocks from my house literally felt the vibration of the explosion,” said Adams Desir, a neighbor.
We're told the family who lives at the house evacuated before it happened because of flooding.
Rahway Police said the explosion remains under investigation, but it appears flooding caused a gas leak that led to the blast.