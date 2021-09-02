Ida ImpactNew York, New Jersey Under State Of Emergency; At Least 1 Death Reported From Flash Flooding
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The remnants of Hurricane Ida battered the Tri-State Area late Wednesday night with historic rain, flooding and tornado reports.

Keep these safety tips in mind as you deal with the aftermath.

SAFETY TIPS

  • Residents in flood-prone areas should keep things like sandbags, plywood, plastic sheeting and lumber on hand to help protect their homes.
  • Residents with disabilities should make a plan addressing how their needs may impact their ability to evacuate, shelter in place or communicate with first responders.
  • Stay inside as much as possible. If you must go out, consider taking public transportation so the roads stay clear for emergency crews.
  • Avoid walking or driving through flooded areas. Also avoid any buildings surrounded by floodwaters.
  • Stay away from downed electrical wires, do not try to touch or move them. Report downed wires immediately.
  • If one falls onto your vehicle while you’re inside, stay in there until crews arrive.

