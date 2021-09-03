NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says 11 roads from the Bronx to Rockland County are still either fully or partially closed, but progress is slowly being made.
The Bronx River Parkway has now reopen after flooding previously shut it down.
The Major Deegan Expressway also reopened after being overwhelmed with flash flooding.
Friday morning, dozens of cars were still sitting abandoned on the side of the road after getting stuck in the floodwaters.
The Saw Mill River Parkway also completely reopened after southbound lanes were shut for most of the day Friday.
Cars were still stuck in the shoulder between Yonkers and Dobbs Ferry on Friday morning, and crews could be seen clearing the road.
To help with the clean-up in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced alternate side parking is suspended through Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Meters remain in effect except on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.