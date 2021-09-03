CRANFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Surveillance video captured the frightening moment floodwaters from Ida caused a basement wall to collapse at a Cranford home Wednesday.
In the video, a person can be seen walking in the basement through water up to their ankles.
The family was downstairs trying to clean up when the wall suddenly gave way and several feet of water came pouring in.
Janice Valle says the water lifted her off her feet, pushing her towards the ceiling with just inches left to breathe.
Fortunately, other family members heard her screaming and rushed downstairs to help.