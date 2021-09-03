Ida AftermathTri-State Area Looking At Long Cleanup Ahead; How To Report Damage And Get Help
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Ida, Local TV, Metro North, New York, Westchester County, Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — In Yonkers, the ground was so saturated by Wednesday’s floods that it caused mudslides in parts of backyards and a parking lot Friday.

Two vehicles were swept away near 763 Warburton St.

The mud and debris landed on the Metro-North’s Hudson Line tracks, causing a disruption in service. Metro-North clean-up crews were working to clear the tracks and restore service.

Gov. Kathy Hochul visited the area Friday morning to update victims about the recovery efforts taking place.

