YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — In Yonkers, the ground was so saturated by Wednesday’s floods that it caused mudslides in parts of backyards and a parking lot Friday.
Two vehicles were swept away near 763 Warburton St.
The mud and debris landed on the Metro-North’s Hudson Line tracks, causing a disruption in service. Metro-North clean-up crews were working to clear the tracks and restore service.
Gov. Kathy Hochul visited the area Friday morning to update victims about the recovery efforts taking place.