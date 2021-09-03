By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
As the area continues to clean up and slowly recover from this week's devastating flooding, the weather will thankfully continue to cooperate. We're looking at another beautiful day to finish the work week. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies, very low humidity, and highs in the mid 70s.
Tonight will bring another fall-like feel as temps dip to around 60 in the city and 50s for the suburbs under mostly clear skies.
Heading through the holiday weekend, we're looking good. Saturday is a near repeat with bright skies and a pleasant feel. It's a few degrees milder, into the upper 70s. The only hiccup is on Sunday when a weak front will send a few showers our way. It's by no means a washout… just more clouds overall and a passing risk, mainly in the late afternoon and evening. Temps again will reach the upper 70s.
By Labor Day, we’re right back to more sunshine. Highs for the holiday will be in the low 80s.