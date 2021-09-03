After IdaMore Than 2 Dozen Deaths Reported In NY & NJ; States Of Emergency Remain In Effect
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather Headlines, New York weather

By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After one of the worst flooding storms in our history, we have nothing but nice weather for the next few days. The only hiccup would be a few showers by Sunday, far from a washout.

Temps are cooler overnight through Friday night as high pressure builds in through Saturday. Temps are in the mid to upper 70s and we have plenty of sun.

Sunday, a weak front poses a shower threat, but by Monday, we have a lovely Labor Day.

The rivers will continue to recede, and many will be back to normal by Saturday.

Stay safe!

