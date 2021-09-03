By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After one of the worst flooding storms in our history, we have nothing but nice weather for the next few days. The only hiccup would be a few showers by Sunday, far from a washout.READ MORE: Death Toll In NYC Climbs To At Least 13; Gov. Hochul Tours Damage, Promises Infrastructure Investments For Flood Mitigation
Temps are cooler overnight through Friday night as high pressure builds in through Saturday. Temps are in the mid to upper 70s and we have plenty of sun.Dozens Of Abandoned Vehicles Submerged On Major Deegan Expressway
Sunday, a weak front poses a shower threat, but by Monday, we have a lovely Labor Day.
The rivers will continue to recede, and many will be back to normal by Saturday.Ida In New Jersey: Receding Flood Waters Reveal Damage, Destruction Suffered In Somerville
Stay safe!