NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rosh Hashanah starts Monday night.

In the midst of the pandemic, some congregations are carefully planning to gather in person, while others will connect virtually, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Friday.

Photos from years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic show the thousands of people typically drawn to the Jacob Javits Center for free Rosh Hashanah services with Congregation Beit Simchat Torah, the world’s largest LGBTQ synagogue, which is based in Chelsea.

But for a second straight year, the clergy will livestream prayers online.

“We have people from 14 different countries and from 40 different states joining us,” said Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum. “We have to understand that it’s our obligation if we are alive at this minute to live our lives as fully as we possibly can.”

A deeper craving for human connection is why Chabad of the Upper East Side said there’s more interest in services this year than years past.

“Because of the isolation, I think for many people, it actually highlighted for them the importance of community,” said Rabbi Ben Tzion Krasnianski.

Rabbi Mark Wildes of the Manhattan Jewish Experience, which caters to adults in their 20s and 30s, explained the meaning of the holiday and the signature sounds of the shofar.

“Rosh Hashanah is really a time to ask ourselves why we exist,” said Rabbi Wildes. “The shofar is a ram’s horn that we sound. It’s supposed to be like a shrill. It’s supposed to sort of shake us out of our slumber.”

It’s also customary to eat certain foods as part of the Rosh Hashanah feast.

At Balaboosta in the West Village, Rosh Hashanah meal kits are ready to be delivered to families who didn’t want to cook. The restaurant will be serving holiday-themed food all week.

Families have different traditions of what they will eat on Rosh Hashanah, but everyone has apples and honey for a sweet new year.

And a round challah to symbolize the circle of life.

Before eating, everyone wishes each other L’shanah tovah – to a good new year.