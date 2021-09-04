NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gun violence ripped across the Bronx overnight with three deadly shootings all within a mile of each other.

Rodney Sloane says his 28-year-old nephew, Cory Allen, was the latest victim of gun violence. Allen was killed and another man was wounded early Saturday morning in Co-Op City.

“My nephew, man. A good kid. I’m just gonna miss him. I’m gonna be there for my aunt and his daughter,” Sloane told CBS2’s Thalia Perez.

Police say around 3:30 a.m., the two victims were leaving the Garage Bar and Lounge on Tillotson and Merritt avenues when gunfire erupted.

“It’s just sad. These kids don’t live to be old men,” Sloane said.

Hours later, detectives were still investigating the crime scene.

Just ten minutes away, there was another shooting. That one took the life of a 55-year-old man outside a bodega at the corner of Boston Road and De Reimer Avenue.

Osei Austin, a lifelong Eastchester resident, says people are becoming numb to the frequent shootings in the Bronx.

“It’s like it happens all the time, but I don’t know. We gotta do better,” Austin said.

Police were also called to the Edenwald Houses on East 229th Drive South, where a 28-year-old man was killed by a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say no arrests have been made in any of these incidents and they’re still investigating.

The latest shooting statistics show there have been 321 homicides in New York City this year. At this point last year, 309 people had been killed by gun violence.