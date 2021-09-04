By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We're looking at a pretty nice holiday weekend overall! There's a hiccup on Sunday, but nothing to cancel plans over.
Expect another winner today with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and temps in the upper 70s.
Clouds build overnight and it won’t be quite as cool. Lows will be in the 60s around the city and 50s for the suburbs.

Sunday will feature more cloud cover, along with the risk of a few showers in the afternoon and evening. It’s not a big deal… very light and scattered. Have the umbrella just in case you must dodge one. Temps will be in the mid 70s.
Then after some early clouds and perhaps a lingering shower to the east Monday morning, the sunshine returns! Labor Day is looking great with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.
Have a great weekend!