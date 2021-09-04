Ida AftermathTri-State Area Looking At Long Cleanup Ahead; How To Report Damage And Get Help
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:apartment fire, East Harlem, FDNY, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A massive fire broke out Saturday morning in East Harlem.

Flames could be seen shooting out of a fourth floor apartment of a six-story building on East 120th Street and Pleasant Avenue.

READ MORE: Gov. Kathy Hochul, Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin Join Rev. Al Sharpton At National Action Network House Of Justice

The fire spread to two upper floors and took firefighters a couple of hours to put out.

READ MORE: Gov. Hochul: More Than 80% Of Adult New Yorkers Have Received At Least 1 COVID Vaccine Dose

Investigators say five residents and eight firefighters were injured. Their conditions are unknown.

MORE NEWS: Glenfiddich Uses Spirits Waste To Fuel Trucks

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CBSNewYork Team