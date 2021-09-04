NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While Gov. Kathy Hochul was in New York City on Saturday, she made a stop in Harlem at the National Action Network House of Justice.
Rev. Al Sharpton welcomed the governor and Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin to his weekly rally.READ MORE: Grandmother, 3-Year-Old Grandson Critically Injured In North Bergen Hit-And-Run
They spoke about their priorities in the administration, including extending the eviction moratorium and rental assistance.
Great to be with @TheRevAl, @NYSenBenjamin and other leaders this morning for the #NANSaturdayActionRally.
The challenges we face aren't easy. But together we are going to do good for the people of this state. pic.twitter.com/a9fH31fdfFREAD MORE: Teenager Arrested In Connection To 2019 Stray Bullet Shooting Death Of 14-Year-Old Aamir Griffin
— Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 4, 2021
“We already have a huge homeless problem. I’m not going to take any steps to add more people to the ranks. We have to solve that problem and take care of the people who deserve to be in the dignity of a good home,” Hochul said.
“The federal government has provided almost $3 billion sent out to our residents. We need to make sure that money gets to our residents … She’s gonna make that happen and she’s asked me to help her in that charge,” Benjamin said.MORE NEWS: More Resources Made Available For New Yorkers Cleaning Up From Flooding, Damage Caused By Ida's Remnants
They also spoke about gun violence, this week’s devastating flooding and the marijuana industry.