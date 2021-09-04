NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — Days after the remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded parts of New Jersey, some neighborhoods are still underwater Saturday. Residents are still pumping water out of their basements.

As CBS2’s Christina Fan reported, many are looking for ways to prevent this from happening again.

The videos are stunning.

A crushing wave of water crashed through the wall of a home in Cranford. The terrified screams came from a young man who though his family had been killed.

“The water just came in and lifted me off my feet, I just remember being to the ceiling,” said Janice Valle. “I can’t swim so I was afraid to leave that spot that I knew I had little bit of air to breathe.”

IDA RESOURCES: How To Report Damage, Find Shelter, Food, Mental Health Support & More

Cranford was one of three communities that Gov. Phil Murphy visited Friday. Many residents lashed out over repeated flooding.

“This is my second time flooding. My in-laws, they flooded once down the shore and they got all the FEMA money they need to raise their houses,” Randy Geis told Murphy.

“We got a good first step. Last night the president signed the first emergency declaration. That’s a great step in the right direction,” Murphy said.

“This could be prevented. We need the money. We need it now,” Geis said.

On Saturday, Gov. Murphy is expected to visit Piscataway, another one of the state’s hardest hit communities.

In Manville, homes were filled to the brim Friday. Police were still giving directions around the hardest hit portions of town.

The Dommar family returned to find their house exploded. But a photo of mom, dad and 4-month-old Lila was untouched

“We had a neighbor actually who lives in Manville on the other side, who warned us about the water rising. So we decided, because we had a baby, let’s go. If we didn’t have the baby, we probably would’ve stayed,” Dommar said.

Business owners along Main Street pumped out basements and tossed out thousands of dollars worth of food.

“I lost everything,” said business owner Rebeca Jimenez.

IDA’S IMPACT:

18-year-old twins Roxie and Richard Sonnenberg have been clearing out the family home that once belonged to their great grandparents.

“It’s a lot of stuff from our childhood,” said Roxie.

“Definitely some pictures, family photos,” said Richard, who had to be rescued by boat Thursday as water rose to catastrophic levels.

“When I got picked up, it was weird because I was able to step right off my roof onto the boat. There was no drop or anything,” he said.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.