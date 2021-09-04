NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hurricane season is bringing extreme weather to the Tri-State Area, including widespread flooding.
Here are some important safety tips for securing your property before the storm and resources to report damages.
NEW YORK CITY
- Call 311 or click here to report damage in your neighborhood
- Click here for information on food services, mental health support, immigration services, pet support and more
Service centers are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:
- Bronx – 2365 Waterbury Avenue, Bronx, NY 10462 (P.S. /M.S. 194)
- Brooklyn – 71 Sullivan Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231 (P.S. 15)
- Manhattan – 215 W 114th Street, New York, NY 10026 (I.S. 88)
- Queens – 4602 47th Avenue, Woodside, NY 11377 (M.S. 125)
- Staten Island – 80 Willowbrook Road, Staten Island, NY 10302 (I.S. 51)
If your car had to be towed from the flood waters, call 311 to find where it was taken.
Business owners should contact their local chamber of commerce. Click here for more resources.
NEW YORK STATE
- Call (800) 339-1759 or click here for help filing a claim
The Mobile Command Center is open until 5 p.m. at Grinton I. Will Library on Central Park Avenue in Yonkers.
NEW JERSEY
- Call (609)-292-7272 or click here for help filing a claim
Gov. Phil Murphy announced $10 million in small business relief Friday. More on how to apply in the coming days.
CONNECTICUT
- Call 211 or click here for more hurricane resources
FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY
- Website: www.fema.gov
- Phone: 1-800-621-3362 or TTY 1-800-462-7585
NATIONAL FLOOD INSURANCE PROGRAM
- Website: www.floodsmart.gov
- Phone: (800) 427-4661
US SMALL BUSINESS ASSOCIATION
- Website: www.sba.gov
- Phone: (800) 659-2955
AMERICAN RED CROSS