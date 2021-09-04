PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Dive crews in Passaic suspended the search for two missing college students believed to have been swept away in flood waters.
Nidhi Rana, a Seton Hall student, and Ayush Rana, a Montclair State student, were together when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit.READ MORE: Deadly Flooding From Ida Remnants Prompts Renewed Scrutiny Over Safety Of Basement Apartments In New York
The students were last seen around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday getting out of their car near a storm drain that empties into the Passaic River.READ MORE: Gov. Murphy To Continue Tour Of State's Hardest Hit Communities In Ida's Aftermath
Search teams scoured the exact area Friday as the family desperately waiting for updates.MORE NEWS: Man Hospitalized After Overnight Shooting In Inwood
“My wife, she’s not eating nothing. Very dangerous situation at home. Serious matter,” said Rana’s father.