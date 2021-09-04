Ida AftermathTri-State Area Looking At Long Cleanup Ahead; How To Report Damage And Get Help
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Ida, Local TV, Missing Persons, New Jersey, Passaic, Passaic River

PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Dive crews in Passaic suspended the search for two missing college students believed to have been swept away in flood waters.

Nidhi Rana, a Seton Hall student, and Ayush Rana, a Montclair State student, were together when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit.

READ MORE: Deadly Flooding From Ida Remnants Prompts Renewed Scrutiny Over Safety Of Basement Apartments In New York

The students were last seen around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday getting out of their car near a storm drain that empties into the Passaic River.

READ MORE: Gov. Murphy To Continue Tour Of State's Hardest Hit Communities In Ida's Aftermath

Search teams scoured the exact area Friday as the family desperately waiting for updates.

MORE NEWS: Man Hospitalized After Overnight Shooting In Inwood

“My wife, she’s not eating nothing. Very dangerous situation at home. Serious matter,” said Rana’s father.

CBSNewYork Team